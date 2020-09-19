Passed away peacefully in his 78th year on September 1st, 2020. Beloved husband of his deceased wife, Jackie (nee Brousse). Loving father of John Bedard, Dawn Bedard-Old (Eric), Danielle (Carlos) and deceased son, Billy. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Irene and brother, Roger. Beloved brother of Denis (Edna), Ginette Ball (Gary), Gilles (Patricia), Sylvie Johnson (Glen), and sister-in-law, Janet (Roger). Proud grandfather to Chelsea, Jessica, Emily, Morgan and Pyper. Brother in-law to Marylyn, Diana, Paul (Kim), and Fred. Bob was a dedicated employee of Budd Canada for many years as well as a member of the Rockton Lions club. He was a passionate fan of dirt racing. Due to the current Covid situation the family will hold a private gathering at a later date.



