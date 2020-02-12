|
After a difficult battle with cancer, Robert Arthur Bisch of Kitchener, Ontario passed away on February 6th, 2020 in his 70th year. Robert is survived by his son Arthur (Meghan) and his daughter Chelsie (Ken ), his grandchildren Bennett, Ainsley and Sebastian and beloved sisters Jean Findlay ( Dave) and Shirley Fries. Robert was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed. Arthur and Chelsie would like to thank Robert's extended family and friends for all their support. We are also grateful for all the nursing care that Robert received on the 6th floor of Grand River Hospital and Freeport Hospital's Palliative Care Unit. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grand River Cancer Centre, as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020