Robert Boettger
1941-05-29 - 2020-06-11
He is survived by his wife Ruth (Schwartzentruber); sons Timothy (John Arbuckle), and Jason (Denise Schaefer); grandchildren Luke (Victoria Strenstrand) and Emma (Brandon Richardson); great-grandchildren Kenzington, Theo and Claire Richardson; Survived by his sister Barbara and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Anna (Wick), his son Todd in infancy, his sister Joan Scheidel and brother-in-law Rick Schiedel. Bob was employed at Canadian Blower and Forge for 29 years and later retired from Dare Foods after working there for 13 years. He enjoyed travelling, was a handyman who could fix anything, and he also enjoyed collecting old coins and stamps. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private interment will take place at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery, with immediate family only. In Lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and memorial donations may be made to the Grand River Hospital Regional Cancer Centre. Arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau, 519-904-0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
