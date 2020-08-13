1/1
Robert "Bob" BOWMAN
At his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous five-year battle with multiple myeloma on Monday, August 10, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of 54 years to Margaret 'Marg' (nee Linseman). Loving father of Brad (Joanna), Brian (Kathy) and Brenda Ricketts (Dave). Dear grandfather of Brianna, Clayton (Dana), Justine Haber (Greg), Brett, Brooklyn, Kasja, Colby, Jackson, Reed and Blake. He will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers; Jean Bauman (Gerry), Reta Evans (Earl), Harold, Erla, Ross (Gloria), brother-in law; Mervin Frey, as well as Marg's family and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Absolom Bowman and Mary Ann (nee Martin) and his sister Arlene Frey. Bob drove truck for Rothsay (Maple Leaf Foods) for 41 years and received a safe driving award each year. He was very hospitable by inviting all into his home. He volunteered for many years for the Bridgeport Wish Run where every penny went to underprivileged children. Special thanks to Dr. Graczyk and the wonderful nursing staff and volunteers at the Grand River Hospital Cancer Clinic where he made their job a little easier with his humour and gifts of oranges, and to Dr. Kouroukis and nurse Terri-Lynn at the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Bobs thoughtfulness was shown by his willingness to participate in clinical trials in the hope there will be a cure for multiple myeloma. Also to Dr. Finn, Dr. Moore and the home care nurses for your continuing care and compassion in Bob's final days. Friends may visit at the family home, 4931 William Hastings Line, Crosshill on Friday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Please remember to social distance during visitation. A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 followed by interment at Rushes Cemetery. Pastor Julie Ellison White officiating. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Multiple Myeloma Canada, Sick Kids Foundation for cancer research or the Terry Fox Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
