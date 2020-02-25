|
|
Peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 83. Husband of the late Joy Braun (June 27, 2017). Loved father of Jennifer (Bill), Rob (Shirley), Sheila (Blair), Jason (Chris) and Susan (Don) all of Guelph. Dear brother of Harry (Susan), the late Heinz (Eleanor) and the late Edith Bragg (Ambrose). Sadly missed by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was a retired dairy farmer and will always be remembered as a gentle, kind-hearted man. A reception for family and friends will be held in the Trillium Room at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Society of Canada or a would be appreciated. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020