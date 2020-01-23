Home

The same God of all creation who breathed life into "Bobby" Brown on April 6, 1945, was at his side as he breathed his last on January 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by his parents Jim (2006) and Sadie Brown (2007), and his brother Peter (1983). Survived by brother Jim (Bonnie) and sisters Susan and Judy (Don). Considered the perfect man by his mother as he never hurt anyone in his life, "Bobby" had physical and mental challenges as the world considers them, but lived a happy and fulfilling life. He always welcomed you with "my friend, I'm Bobby Brown". Special thanks to Christian Horizons (Wloo 7) and Forest Heights Long Term Care who cared for Bobby in recent years. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Kitchener, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020
