McBurney Funeral Home
35 Patrick Street West
Wingham, ON N0G 2W0
(519) 357-1170
It is with great sadness we announce that Bob Pegg passed away peacefully at Wingham Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 71, after a brief battle with bowel cancer. Beloved husband for almost 48 years of Susan, who will miss him terribly and sadly missed by his children Shane and Maria of Cochrane, Alberta, Joel and Shannon of Alma and Christa and Caleb Horst of Waterloo. He will be lovingly remembered by his 10 grandchildren. Bob was a Conservation Officer in the Wingham area for 38 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and spending time with his family. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 23, 2020
