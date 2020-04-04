Home

1926-2020 Passed away peacefully at the London University Hospital, on Monday, March 30, 2020 in his 94th year. Robert was born in Dumfreis, Scotland, immigrated to Canada in 1957 with his wife Audrey (nee Murhpy) and 4 children, the 5th child born in Canada. He was a professional businessman focusing in Industrial Development and Real Estate. Robert enjoyed working in his garden, spending time with his family. Always happy to have played a round of golf with his sons and daughter. He always gave good advice and interesting stories to share with his children, and grandchildren. Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Murphy) and would have celebrated 75 years of marriage on December 29, 2020. Loving father of Keith Thomson, Louise Porter (Grant) and Colin Thomson (Marea) and predeceased by two sons, Bob Thomson (2014) survived by wife Lise. Iain Thomson (2018) survived by wife Marianne. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Jennifer Porter; Patrick and Daniel Thomson; Sandra Thomson; David and Jessica Thomson. Great-grandfather to Caleb Thomson Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later due to the COVID-19 situation. Donations may be made to as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020
