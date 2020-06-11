It is with heavy hearts that the family of Robert Dean Nickel announce his passing on June 7, 2020 in his 84th year, after a brief hospitalization. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (Willis) Nickel, loving brother of Joyce Vivian, Sandra (George) Arlein, and brother-in-law of Carol Dey and Jim (Linda) Willis. Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by his four devoted children Kim (Jamie) Lichty, Dean (Mary) Nickel, Kelley (Kevin) Mitchell, Rob (Rose) Nickel. Bob will be deeply missed by his nine loving grandchildren Michaela (Chad) DeGier, Jessie (Joey) Phillips, Jager Lichty, Tessa Nickel, Alyssa (Nathan) Hinder, Bradley (Kayla) Mitchell, Jenna (Josh) Salverda, Veda Nickel, Georgia Nickel and four step-grandchildren Ethan, Logan, Preston, and Keaton Belisario. "G-Pops your loving guidance and wisdom helped us all to become the best version of ourselves. You were our voice of reason and the best person to come to for advice". Robert was "Grandpa Bob" to his seven great-grandchildren Joyce, Keegan, and Connor DeGier, Olive and Oakley Phillips, Brody Mitchell and Wyatt Hinder. Bob and Joyce started their business in 1974, in the garage of their home, and built it successfully up to over 100 Employees across Canada. R.D. Nickel and Associates/Software AG became a large part of their lives and the many employees throughout the years were considered family. Bob will be missed by Helen Isley and many other friends and family. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Cambridge Food Bank. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home in Cambridge. A private family interment to take place at Fairview Cemetery in Listowel Ontario. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.