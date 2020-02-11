|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Greer on February 8, 2020. He died suddenly at home after living with COPD and heart disease for many months. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Judy Greer, daughters Laura (Mark Gibson) and Stephanie (Tim Haldenby) and cherished grandchildren Parker and Luke Gibson and Kyan and Zoe Haldenby. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Marianne Greer, and siblings Don, Margaret and Sheila and their spouses, along with his nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his father Ernie Greer in 2003. Bob was born in Kincardine Township during World War II and attended the University of Waterloo before entering the accounting profession in Kitchener-Waterloo, where he practised for nearly 50 years and was known for his tax expertise. He was involved with his community on the Board of Directors of K-W Counselling Services for many years and as a member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. In retirement, he enjoyed playing bridge at the Probus Club and bragging about his grandchildren. As expressions of sympathy, donations to K-W Counselling Services and Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada are appreciated by the family. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Waterloo on May 22, 2020
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020