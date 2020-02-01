|
Robert passed away peacefully at Park Lane Terrace, Paris, ON on January 29, 2020 in his 95th year. Predeceased by his wife Marion (Edworthy) in 2012, his son Larry (2013) and infant granddaughter Amanda (1989). Loving father to Jean (and the late Ken Fraser, 2019), Nancy (Dean Zincone) and father-in-law to Shirley Ford. Cherished Papa to Leanne (Kevin) McComb, Julie (Duane) Firminger, Scott (Michelle) Ford, Ryan (Victoria) Ford, Rachel Zincone, Claire (Garrett) Smith and Michael (Gina) Zincone. Great Papa to Megan and Logan, Takoma and Trey, Mackenzie and Nolan, and Aidan and Jack. Bob was an accomplished and respected dairyman. He farmed on the Greenfield Road under the name of Fordleigh Farm. After his retirement, he acquired a passion for golf. He was most proud of his three holes in one. He and his late wife Marion spent many winters in Florida and Texas, where he enjoyed golfing and spending time with friends and family. A private family service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Stedman Community Hospice Brantford, ON, with respect to his son Larry and son-in-law Ken. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020