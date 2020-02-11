|
|
It is with deep and profound sadness that our families announce that Bob has lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Dearly loved husband (38 years) of H.Carol Schmidt (née Laws). Loving father of Mike (April), Jen, Andy and Steve (Anabelle) and stepson Morgan Beare. Cherished grandfather of Brodie, Jordan, Hailey, Keelin, Josh, Thomas, Calvin and Ivy and great-uncle 'Bubba' to Rebecca and Nicholas Walchyshyn. Predeceased by mother Wilhelmine (née Steinke) and father Dr. Norman Philip Schmidt (veterinarian). Bob was their only child. Bob was born in Kitchener, attended Shepherd PS, Eastwood Collegiate and WLU (Waterloo Lutheran University). He received his Master of Education from the University of Windsor. Bob taught in Toronto and Kitchener, finishing his career as Principal of Waterloo-Oxford in 1998. He was the Chair and/or President of many organization in education, church and our community. He enjoyed a good laugh, was always ready to help others in the community. Bob was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia on November 7, 2017. He fought it as hard and long as he could; our Lewy Warrior. We would like to thank the excellent care Bob received from the wonderful staff at Sunnyside, (Laurel Creek). Thanks especially to Natalia Busch and her team as well as Chaplain Ingrid Loepp-Thiessen. We would also like to thank Dr. M. Tripic, and Dr. T. Irvine. Friends are invited to share their memories of Bob with his family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14 at Christ Lutheran Church, Waterloo 445 Anndale Rd, Waterloo, ON at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place and a reception will follow in the church hall. Condolences for the family and donations to the House of Friendship, Christ Lutheran Church, Sunnyside Home or the family LBD website (www.canadianlbdinfo.ca) may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020