Robert Ellis (Bob) CHARTERS
Peacefully, at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Sunday, August 30, 2020, Dad went to be with the Lord. Born in Fredericton, New Brunswick on February 12, 1935, Bob lived in Priceville, New Brunswick as a child with his loving and caring grandparents, the late Hartley and Susan (Beek) Price. He was an employee of J.M. Schneider in Kitchener for 36 years and after retirement enjoyed many summers at the cottage at Davidson Lake, New Brunswick. Bob always enjoyed family get-togethers, playing his guitar and singing. His gentle manner and great smile will be missed by family and friends. Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Anita (Paul) Amatruda and Alisa Charters (Rob Hoban), and step-sons Randy (Cathy) MacKenzie and Rick (Cathy) MacKenzie. Loved Grandpa of Camden and Kaylyn Amatruda, Matthew MacKenzie (Lauren), Melissa Boyd (Brandon), Shaun MacKenzie, Amanda MacKenzie and Great-Grandpa of Mason, Ruby and Mackenzie. Bob is also survived by his brother William (Joyce) Charters of New Brunswick, sisters Pat Wield of Manitoba, Joan (Ivan) Renton of Ontario, and brother-in-law Gerry Cavanagh. Bob was predeceased by his first wife Kathleen (Schwartzentruber) Charters, second wife Ruth (Lockhard) Charters, sister Jean Cavanagh, and brother-in-law Patrick Wield. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Condolences for the family and memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
