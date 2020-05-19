It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing, due to cancer, of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Bambrick) for over 57 years. Loving dad to Sheryl Henkel-Gerber, Shelly (Rod-predeceased) Schenk, and Shane (Shannon) Henkel. Devoted Poppa to his grandchildren Mike (Sarah), Jakob, Julie, Kayla, Jaime, Joel and great-grandchildren Sadie, Brooklyn and Hailey. Dear brother of Evyleen Litt, Maggie (Bruce) Durham, Gerald Henkel and brother-in-law of Kevin (Cathie) Bambrick. Fondly cherished by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Emil and Anne Henkel, in-laws Richard and Gladys Bambrick, sister-in-law Mary Tuckwood and brothers-in-law Ken Tuckwood, Chuck Kieswetter, Larry Litt and Dave Goudy. Bob will be fondly remembered as a man with a quiet confident demeanour. Some fond memories of Bob (Poppa) are how he was a DIY'er before it was cool, how his smile was so grand his cheeks lifted covering his eyes, how he was the first to volunteer at church, how he and Joan attended all the games of their kids, grandkids, great-nieces and nephews and how he playfully teased every kid he ever met. Bob was a long-time employee of Parmalat (formerly Beatrice/Colonial Cookies) as their distribution manager. Upon retirement he could often be found walking and chatting with friends at the Rec centre, enjoying the Florida heat or spending his weekends freezing, but loving every moment, in an arena. When Bob wasn't at home in Waterloo, he could be found at his cottage on Gillies Lake where family and friends often gathered. Bob was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church and had been an active member for over 50 years. His church family will greatly miss him. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's who cared for Bob, and especially to the team who worked quickly to honour his dying wish of being home with Joan and his family. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service via livestream on Wednesday May, 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via the following link:https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. A gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Waterloo or a charity of your choice (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Bob's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 19, 2020.