Robert "Bob" EVANS
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 78. Loving husband of Pearl Evans (McBride). Cherished father of Liane Barefoot (Steve) and Shawn Evans (Nicole). Beloved Grandpa of Robert, Jacob, Danielle, and Emma. Bob will also be sadly missed by his sisters Anne Rae (Bill) and Kathy Lonergan (Ron), as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Isabel Evans (Nightingale), and his brother Peter Evans. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Visitation will be held at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 3 - 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life by invitation only will be hosted by the family. All are welcome to attend the visitation, providing masks are worn and social distancing protocols are followed. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Sick Kids Hospital Foundation.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
