The family of Bob Frank sadly announce his sudden passing on the evening of October 13, 2020, at the age of 83. Devoted husband to Marg (nee Hause) for 62 years. Loyal dad and grandpa to Rob (Judy) and their children Landon (Cindy), Robbie (Naz) and Joey (Brittany). Precious dad and amazing Pa to Karen Schust, granddaughter Amanda Schust (Michael) and great-grandchildren, Carter, Abi, Lily-Rose and Koby. Bob grew up on the family farm in Maryhill. Dear brother of Betty Brohman (the late Willard), Dolly Provost (the late Aurele) and brother-in-law of Mildred Frank. Predeceased by brothers Bill and Harold (Shirley). Long-time, dedicated member of St. Joseph Church, lifetime member of the Country Gents Bowling League, fixer-of-all-things and #1 fan. Rink-side, soccer pitch-side, or at home with his family, Dad, Grandpa, Pa will be forever remembered for his quiet encouragement, endless support and love for his family, his kindness and acceptance of everyone. Sadly, due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, graveside service and interment at Memory Gardens will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau (519) 904 0400. Donations to St. Joseph Church Building Fund, 148 Madison Ave. S. Kitchener N2G 3M6 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to the Paramedics, Fire and WRPS for their commitment and outstanding support. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca