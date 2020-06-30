Robert Freeman McGaghey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGaghey, Robert Freeman: Passed away on June 27, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Donna and cherished father of Noel (Amanda) & Emily (Matt). Loving Grandpa of Liam, Molly, Lauren & Alyssa. He leaves behind his siblings: Glenn (Donna), Nancy (Bill) & Debbie (Brian) and his sister in law Brenda. He is predeceased by Peter & Neil. A celebration of life for Robert will be announced at a later date. Private Cremation has taken place. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Robert's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved