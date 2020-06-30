McGaghey, Robert Freeman: Passed away on June 27, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Donna and cherished father of Noel (Amanda) & Emily (Matt). Loving Grandpa of Liam, Molly, Lauren & Alyssa. He leaves behind his siblings: Glenn (Donna), Nancy (Bill) & Debbie (Brian) and his sister in law Brenda. He is predeceased by Peter & Neil. A celebration of life for Robert will be announced at a later date. Private Cremation has taken place. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Robert's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.