Robert "Foxy" FUCHS
Passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Lillian for 42 years. Loving dad to Joe and Sara Jervis-Read (Tim) and Becky Fuchs (Chris Wry). Cherished Poppy to Rosie. Dear brother to Karl Fuchs and Carol Kropf. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, Rita and Joe, and parents-in-law, Phyllis and Tom Earle. Robert's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral liturgy in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend his visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Robert's memorial and where you can RSVP for his services.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
