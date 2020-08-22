The family of the late Robert Fuchs "Foxy" would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all our wonderful friends, relatives and neighbours for their many expressions of sympathy with the recent passing of our dear Husband, Father and Poppy. A special thanks for all the beautiful flowers, cards and donations to the KW Humane Society. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses in the ICU at St. Marys hospital for their exceptional care and kindness. Lilly, Joe, Sara, Becky



