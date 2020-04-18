|
On The Wings of a Snow White Dove...One of Dads favourite songs by Ferlin Husky, it's very appropriate just now.It is with much sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Charles Gebhardt Sr.; husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on April 3, 2020 - his 90th year.Bob passed away at Bridgewater South Shore Hospital after being in Chesters' Shoreham Long Term Care home for a short time. He was previously living in Hubbards Nova Scotia.Bob was born in Kitchener, Ontario to the late Ethel Near and was the Stepson of the late Menno Saddler. He is survived by his wife Helen Marjorie Gebhardt (nee Miller), daughter Brenda McKeown-Rand (son-in-law Ian) and son Douglas Gebhardt (son-in-law Yoan) - predeceased by his son Robert Charles Gebhardt Jr. (2016). Bob is also survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Bob would really love if you could donate any of the following in your local area: Love, Kindness, Charity to others; along with funds to food banks and animal shelters.Celebration of life will be planned in 2021.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020