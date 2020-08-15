1/1
Robert Good
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by his family, our father passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Columbia Forest Longterm Care home in Waterloo at the age of 90 years. Loving father of Lorie (John) vandenHeuvel, Jeff (Jacqueline), and Rob (Tama Lee). Beloved Grandpa to Natalie (Jonathan) Flood, Corey vandenHeuvel, Ryan (Amanda), Steven (Olivia), Eric (Sophia) and David Good, and Melanie Good. Great-Grandpa to Leo Flood. Also survived by his brother Brian (Virginia) Good and his niece Diane Ram. He was predeceased by Lillian his loving wife of 55 years and his brother Donald. Bob was an avid pilot in his early years and spent many summers enjoying his love of sailing together with Lil. Dad loved to build and fly remote control airplanes during his retirement. There will be a private family celebration and interment at a later date. The Good family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dad's Columbia Forest family of nurses, personal support workers, doctors and administrators for your love and care of Dad during his long struggle with Alzheimer's. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Waterloo-Wellington can be made through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved