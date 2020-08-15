Robert Good

Surrounded by his family, our father passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Columbia Forest Longterm Care home in Waterloo at the age of 90 years. Loving father of Lorie (John) vandenHeuvel, Jeff (Jacqueline), and Rob (Tama Lee). Beloved Grandpa to Natalie (Jonathan) Flood, Corey vandenHeuvel, Ryan (Amanda), Steven (Olivia), Eric (Sophia) and David Good, and Melanie Good. Great-Grandpa to Leo Flood. Also survived by his brother Brian (Virginia) Good and his niece Diane Ram. He was predeceased by Lillian his loving wife of 55 years and his brother Donald. Bob was an avid pilot in his early years and spent many summers enjoying his love of sailing together with Lil. Dad loved to build and fly remote control airplanes during his retirement. There will be a private family celebration and interment at a later date. The Good family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dad's Columbia Forest family of nurses, personal support workers, doctors and administrators for your love and care of Dad during his long struggle with Alzheimer's. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Waterloo-Wellington can be made through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
