Bob passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by the love of family on Saturday November 28th, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Dear son of the late Albert and Eleanor Channen and loving father of Neil Channen. Brother to Mary Baggs, Anne Goldring and Patricia Pyke (Craig). Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Wurster) and lovingly remembered by Arlene's children; Neil Mossman (Ruth McIntyre) and Karen Mossman (Andrew Cross). He was the proud Grandfather of Kristen & Kelly Mossman and Jocelyn & Ryan Cross. During his early school years in Whitby, Bob excelled in mathematics, history, shop and typing, becoming a speed champion at 126.5 wpm. His hobbies included music, photography, tropical fish, carpentry and gardening. Bob worked as an accountant/office manager throughout his working career, retiring at age 80. Musically, in his younger years, Bob majored in "Carillon" (tower bells) at the University of Michigan, and over the years held carillon recitals on various bell towers throughout Ontario and as far south as the University of Tennessee. While living in Peterborough he was officially the "City Carillonneur" and gained considerable recognition. Moving to Kitchener in 1965 (which had no carillons) his interest switched to handbells and he became a Handbell Choir Director. His personal set of 81 Malmark chromatic handbells was one the of largest in the world. Despite all his many interests and hobbies, he loved his church life the most, where he was actively involved in various activities. He admired the teachings of Martin Luther and spent the last 50 years of his life as a devout Lutheran. Special thanks to Dr. Janet Zettel, Charlie Bauman RN and additional caregivers from ParaMed. At his request, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. Donations may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church Legacy Fund (248 Highland Rd E, Kitchener, ON N2M 3W2) or a charity of choice
