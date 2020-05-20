Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at his home in Waterloo, Ontario. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 62 years Marie Ann Reid (nee Brophy). Bob was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia July 12, 1937 and attended St. Mary's University in Halifax in the engineering program. Cherished father of Robert W. Reid (Isabella), Stephen P. Reid (Nancy), Alan B. Reid and Lynn M. Bailey (Ed), and is survived by his two loving brothers William Reid (Ann) of Burlington, Ontario and Bernard Reid (Diane) of Cambridge, Ontario. He was blessed to have six beautiful grandchildren, Allysa M. Gwinner, Jacqueline M. Peters, Chantelle M. Lant, Nicollette G. Reid, Stephanie C. Weber and Gregory R. Reid, and three great-grandchildren Colton O. Blight, Dominic A. Peters and Olivia M. Lant. Predeceased by his parents Willis W. Reid and Genevieve M. Reid (nee DeWolfe) of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Bob founded Tippi Industries Limited in 1982, a supplier of Cast and Forged Components. During his early years, he was President of Alloy Castings Limited. He had a very successful career and Bob was the President of the Canadian Standards Association. He is fortunate to have his two eldest sons continuing his legacy. Bob was also an avid golfer and was a member of Whistle Bear Golf Club for many years and Isla Del Sol Golf and Country Club in St. Petersburg, Florida. Private cremation has taken place and Bob's family ask that we isolate and stay home, and we will have a Mass and Celebration of Life at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). "His life is but a tapestry where he weaved the lines of cloth to create a beautiful picture of Love, Heart and Devotion"