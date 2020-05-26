It is with immense heartache that we announce the passing of Robert Howard Wilson, known to all as Bob, at the age of 62. He drew his last breath on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Home in Fergus, after a brief battle with ALS. Bob is predeceased by his parents Howard (1984) and Jean (1986), as well as his cherished cats Franny, Frank and Stripes. He will forever be remembered by his sister Maggie (Reiner), his brother Jim (Lori), his niece Vanessa, his nephew Alex, and his half-sister Kathleen Wilson Kennedy (Bruce). Bob was born and raised in Kitchener and graduated from KCI in 1975. He lived most of his adult life in Sauble Beach and Owen Sound, where he worked at Hobart for 18 years as a Material Handler and Receiver. The highlights of Bob's summers were the Summerfolk Music Festival and Silver Lake Horseshoe Tournament, where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Bob's quiet presence will be greatly missed, as will his ability to preserve moments through photography. Bob's family would like to thank Tamara Taylor, for being there for Bob when they couldn't be. Thanks also to the staff at Caressant Care in Fergus for keeping Bob safe and comfortable. In lieu of flowers donations to the ALS Society of Canada or the Front-line fund are appreciated and may be arranged by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Cremation has taken place and a visitation will be held once social distancing measures are no longer necessary.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.