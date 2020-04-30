|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family at Innisfree House, Kitchener, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Beloved husband of Linda Knowles (nee Towns). Loving father of Jennifer Knowles and Jessica Furgiuele. Cherished grandfather of Clarke. Dear brother of Wayne Knowles. Bob will be forever remembered by best friends Paul and Mary Moran, extended family Pam, Joe, Vincent, Emily, Ethan and Erin; his many co-workers at Waterloo County Propane, Cedar Signs and many Dart Players at Friday Night Darts at the Navy Club here in Cambridge. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Helen Knowles and brother "Knobby" Knowles and sister Roseabelle Grove. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge N1R 5N6 (519)-740-0669 with cremation to follow. A public Celebration of Bob's Life will be announced and held at a later date. Donation's to Grand River Hospital, Kitchener or Innisfree House, Kitchener would be appreciated by the family. In these difficult times, a card to the family, a simple phone call or an online condolence on the Corbett Funeral Home Website, would also be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 30, 2020