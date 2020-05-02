Robert John WARDEN
Peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 62. Predeceased by loving parents, the late Patricia (Arnold) Warden (1997) and Robert Warden Sr (2015), and dear sister Ginny. Bob will be sadly missed by his partner, Kim Mitz and her children, Charlotte and Eric Mitz. Bob was a talented and passionate man with extraordinary gourmet cooking skills and a love for technology. In Bob's youth he spent many years in the Arctic working for the oil industry and later worked for Hammond Manufacturing in Guelph. Cremation is taking place. Private interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Robert's memory can be made directly to The Heart & Stroke Foundation by calling 1-877-882-2582. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Woodlawn Memorial Park
