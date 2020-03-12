|
Peacefully at Parkwood Institute, London on March 11, 2020 in his 69th year. Robert is survived by his sister Mary Jane and her husband Larry White of Barrie, and brother Thomas of Thornhill. Predeceased by his parents; Wilbert (1978) and Loretta (2013), and brother Michael. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church (75 Bluevale St. N., Waterloo) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with burial at Parkview Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020