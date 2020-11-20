Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at K-W Health Centre, Grand River Hospital, Kitchener with his wife Irene at his side. He was born 83 years ago and was the son of the late Rudy and Irene (Jantzi) Jutzi. Beloved husband of Irene (Cook) Jutzi who he married September 29, 1962. Robert and Irene resided in Morningside Village, New Hamburg, and were formerly of Baden and Wellesley. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Nelda (Ray) Brenneman, Ken (Joan) Jutzi, Mark (Karen) Jutzi, Grant (Louise) Jutzi, John (Juanita) Jutzi, Bill Jantzi, Wilson (Joyce) Cook. Dearly missed by the Kropf family, Scheifele family and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Robert was predeceased by his sisters Elaine (Walter) Fretz and Lucille Jantzi. Robert was an active member of Steinmann Mennonite Church, Baden. Robert was a butcher by trade. He & Irene owned and operated Jutzi Fresh Pork in Wellesley, attended the Kitchener Farmers Market and also the concession booth at the Milverton Stock Yards for many years. Robert and Irene loved their beloved Kitchener Rangers and were season ticket holders; and watching sporting events of their nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on Saturday November 21, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. (Restrictions due to Provincial guidelines will be followed and social distancing and face masks are mandatory in the funeral home and the church, be patient to see the family) A private service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Steinmann Mennonite Church, Baden (Live Stream of the service can be found at smchurch.ca
and then click on Live Stream) . Pastor Steve Dredge and Pastor Sara Erb to officiate. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Steinmann Mennonite Church, Baden. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca