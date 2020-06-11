Robert L. (Bob) Cunningham
Bob Cunningham, 81, lifelong resident of Cambridge (Galt), passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Predeceased by his parents Jack (1997) and Eleanor (1978), Bob will be forever remembered by his cousin Doug Bowman (Jayne), and by Bob's extended family. He will be missed by his lifelong friend Bill Reynolds (Alice) and godson Steve Reynolds (Karen). Bob was influential in mentoring others, whether in business or within the Cambridge community where he lived his entire life. He joined Babcock & Wilcox in 1957 and worked there until his retirement in 2003. During his tenure, he held several senior management positions, culminating in his becoming the Director, Operations Administration. Bob was well regarded for his management of complex negotiations which secured specialized global countertrade contracts with countries such as China and Romania. An avid sportsman, Bob devoted close to 30 years of his life to coaching minor baseball and hockey in Cambridge. Four of his Galt Slees baseball teams were provincial champions; the only other Galt team to win a provincial championship was coached by Bob's dad Jack. One of Bob's fastball teams took the eventual win in a record breaking 5 hour, 26 inning game. For coaching as well as serving on the organization's executive, Bob was awarded the Roy Middleton Award for outstanding contribution to Galt Minor Softball. His many years of involvement in Cambridge's minor sports coaching and development earned him two inductions in the Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame, one for coaching the Galt Slees and another for his lifetime achievement. His commitment to young athletes in the community led to the creation of the Bob Cunningham Scholarship, awarded annually to a local high school student. Bob's willingness to give back to his community extended to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Foundation boards for which he served as a member for many years following his retirement. And thanks to Bob's generous philanthropy, the hospital's recently opened Intensive Care Unit has been named in his honour. In 2017, Bob received the lifetime achievement award from the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce for his philanthropy and care for his community. Added to Bob's career and community mindedness was his sharp intellect and curiosity about everything. Bob's questions were many and he kept asking until the explanations given thoroughly met his standards and expectations. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and remembered by everyone who met him. A private funeral service will be held and a celebration of life memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290. Online condolences may be made at: www.tlittlefuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centr
223 Main Street
Cambridge, ON N1R1X2
5196231290
