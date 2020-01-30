|
|
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 66. Beloved husband and best friend of Sherry Lichty of Elmira for over 42 years. Loving father of Erika (John) Pinkerton, and Chris (Tammy). Cherished grandpa of Dakota, Makenna, Kiera, Delaney and Liam. Brother of Gerald (Debbie), Roger (Kathy), and Joyce Lichty. Son-in-law of Shirley and the late Norman Caudle. Brother-in-law of Bob (Kim) Smith. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Orvie and Dolly Lichty, father-in-law Roger Smith, and brother-in-law Jeff Smith. At Bob's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated. Special thank you to Bob's doctors, nurses and caregivers for the exceptional care provided. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020