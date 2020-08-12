1/
Robert Littler
Robert Thomas Littler, 77, died at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre August 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Kitchener, Ontario to Daisy and Philip Littler, Bob grew up in Waterloo and attended both KWCVS and WCI. He received his music degree at U of Toronto. Bob is survived by his sons Stephen, Thomas and John, his brothers John and Richard (Phyllis), sister Elizabeth (Jon), nephew Matthew and many wonderful friends and extended family. He spent several years as a pilot in the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom. He returned to Canada, joined the RCAF and did several flying tours, finishing his career with a staff job at CFB Shearwater in Dartmouth NS before retiring in1994. Bob loved people, music, friendship and good conversation. He will be missed by many.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
