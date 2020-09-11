Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener on Monday, September 7, 2020 at age 78. Beloved husband of Colleen. Loving father of Beth Sarmiento (Martin), Mike Fietje (Diane), Steve Davis (Nellie), Jon Mark Davis (Sarah), Mark Fietje, Martina Brubacher (Dave), James Davis (Kayla). Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren, loved by many siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews. Survived by sister, Margaret Unsworth, of Australia. Predeceased by his first wife Margaret. Rob found Christ at a Billy Graham Crusade in 1959. Came from Brisbane, Australia to Canada at age 23. Married to Margaret Promney in 1967. Served with Overseas Missionary Fellowship in Japan and Singapore. Margaret passed in 1982. Married to Colleen Fietje in 1983. Returned to Singapore with 7 children in 1984 to 1990. Joined the staff of Forward Church and served in his favourite ministry role of his career as the minister of pastoral care from 1994 to 2003. Served in Kenya for 4 years with Hope Story in children’s homes. Upon returning to Canada, enjoyed continued service with OMF, Hope Story, Forward Church, Cambridge Pregnancy Resource Center (DAWN), prayer ministry and mentoring men. In his younger years, Rob loved many sports pursuits and sailing. In his later years, he loved spending time with Colleen in praying, reading, loving his expanding family, and living out his life verse, Matthew 6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Rob: faithful, caring, compassionate, kind, humble, gentle, patient. A memorial service will be held at Forward Church, 55 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge N1R 5S2 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3pm. Registration and live stream details at www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Overseas Missionary Fellowship, 10 Huntington Blvd, Scarborough M1W 3S5.