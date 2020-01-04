|
|
LANE, Robert P. Robert Putnam Lane, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers Florida. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Suzanne Fokes Lane, children Robert P. Lane, Jr., Christine Lane Terrell and Debbie Lane Pond and her husband Andy, as well as six beloved grandchildren Jessica, Rebecca, Jacquelyn, David, Christopher and Maddy. He is also survived by his sisters Elizabeth (Betsy) Lane Tietgen and her husband Ken, and Margaret (Peggy) Lane Wackerman and her husband Rob, as well as his cousins (the "O-9ers") and his many nieces and nephews who endearingly refer to him as "Ankle Bob". Born in Laconia, NH and raised in Rochester, NY, Bob ("Elf") graduated from Brighton High School in 1958 where he was a star football, basketball and baseball player, served on Student Council and acted as Class Vice-President. He went on to graduate from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Economics in 1962. Shortly after graduation, Bob began his work within the family company, Markem Corporation, successfully expanding the business into Canada and later leading the company in South America. Markem's history and its legacy was something he was very proud to be a part of well beyond his retirement in 2000. He will be wonderfully remembered for his love of friends, laughter, jazz music and joke telling over his favorite scotch and water on the rocks. He enjoyed evenings of Survivor, shouting out Jeopardy answers, quiet times on the porch with a good book, morning coffee with the NY Times crossword puzzle and cheering on the Leafs, Blue Jays and his favorite NY Giants. The smell of the ocean and the sound of the waves kept him returning to two of his favorite places, Kennebunkport, ME and Sanibel, FL. Throughout his life, he was a quiet philanthropist, generous with his family, his community, and of course, his Alma Mater, the UNH Wildcats! Bob will be missed for all the ways he supported, taught, cheered and loved his family. He was a man of few words, preferring to lead through his own thoughtful and generous actions. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew and loved him. A future spring or summer celebration of his life is planned in Waterloo, Ontario, where Suzie, and his dear "jazz" community had given our father love and laughter for so many years.