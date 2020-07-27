After a lengthy illness at the Southampton Care Centre, on Friday, July 24, 2020 in his 81st year. Bob, beloved husband of Betty (nee Gole). Beloved Dad of Rhonda Johnston and her partner Jim Lockhart, and Jason and his wife Christine. Proud Papa of Colby (Shelby), Teaghan, Mattingly, and Avery. Godfather of Jackie Oakley. Bob will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222. A private family funeral service will be live streamed at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Family and friends wishing to view the funeral service may do so on facebook @BrownFamilyFH or on the funeral home's website at www.tabrownfuneralhome.com
. Please follow Brown Family Funeral Homes on facebook to share your messages of condolence and memories of Bob with his family. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Caitlyn Cobean's Community Crusaders, or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial online at www.tabrownfuneralhome.com