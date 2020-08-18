Robert Schmidt

Bob Schmidt (Robert Peter Charles Schmidt) a long-time resident of Kitchener, passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on August 14, 2020. He was 89 years old. He is re-joining his wife Velma Schmidt (deceased) in a better place. Loving father to his children Ken Schmidt (Cynthya), Kathy Schmidt (the late Michael Cahill) and Trish Schmidt (Scott Schlotzhauer). Bob was a kind and gentle man. He was a great father, a voracious reader, and a good athlete. He loved the simple things that make life great - life-long learning, good conversation, great food, and spending time with family and friends. He loved James Last and Creedence Clearwater Revival. He loved playing and watching basketball. He was a great lover of baseball, and he followed the Toronto Blue Jays religiously. Most of all he loved being "Pop" to his five grandchildren, Andrew, Theo, Kurtis, Eli and Sydney. He was always interested in what they were doing, and he always had time to spend with them. Bob worked for both Pilkington and Galt Glass. He was a charter member of St. Philips Lutheran Church. He was a long-time member of the Guys and Dolls Square Dancing club, and the wonderful Maywood Road neighbourhood. Both he and Velma were big supporters of their community, volunteering in support of many worth-while charities. Bob loved to learn about history, current events, sports, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Region. He was always up to date on world events, reading the newspaper cover to cover, never going to bed without watching the evening news, and spending his time in retirement keeping up with world events. Bob always had time for anyone. He was a great listener with a good sense of humour. He was genuine in his respect for everyone that he met. He will be missed by a large extended network of family and friends, and everyone who knew him. Bob's family will hold a visitation from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener. A memorial service will be held at that same funeral home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. For anyone not attending the memorial service, a live online streaming is occurring on Saturday, August 29th at 3:30 p.m. It may be viewed at henrywalser.ca/livestreaming
. During COVID-19, family and friends are required to RSVP in advance, of physically attending the visitation and/or the memorial service. Please RSVP to henrywalser.ca
or by phone (519) 749-8467 if you wish to attend either event. As a reminder, masks are mandatory for both events and provincial regulations prohibit a reception following the funeral. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Working Centre in memory of Bob, would be something that he would have liked and appreciated. These may be made through the Henry Walser Funeral home website, or by cards at the funeral home. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Bob's memorial and to RSVP for his visitation and service.