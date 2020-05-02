January 1, 1957 - April 30, 2020. When Bobby received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis 10 years ago he wasn't phased. Instead, he opened a beer bar with his daughter - one of his lifelong dreams - poured himself a cold one and said, "Let's do this." Bobby's positivity, resiliency and strength was astonishing, inspiring - but not surprising. He had always been that way, racking up an impressive list of accolades throughout his life: (Captain of the Peterborough Petes, Inductee in Western University Men's Hockey Wall of Honour, player in the AHL, to name a few). But what's more impressive than any athletic endeavour was his character. A natural born leader, he was captain of nearly every team he played on. People gravitated towards him, which was good - because there was nothing he cherished more than bringing those he loved together over good food, good wine and good times. The cottage was his happy place, and he will be remembered with every perfectly cooked medium-rare steak, impromptu Gypsy Kings dance party, family gathering and Bogie's Beach sunset. He was making us laugh until his very last breath and we will never forget his beautiful smile, contagious laugh and his genuine, loving heart. His spirit will live on through many. His daughters: Natalie Gascho, Andrea Gascho, Jessica Schnurr, Natalie Schnurr, and Rachel Schnurr. Wife: Sue Schnurr. Six siblings: Brad, Brian, Patrice, Pam, Kevin and Colleen, and the rest of the Schnurrcus, blood-related or not. A toast to his doctors who never gave up on him, because he never gave up on himself. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In the meantime please consider donating to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or Canadian Cancer Society, in memory of a life well-lived and a man well-loved. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Robert's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.