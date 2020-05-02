Robert "Shaky" SCHNURR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 1, 1957 - April 30, 2020. When Bobby received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis 10 years ago he wasn't phased. Instead, he opened a beer bar with his daughter - one of his lifelong dreams - poured himself a cold one and said, "Let's do this." Bobby's positivity, resiliency and strength was astonishing, inspiring - but not surprising. He had always been that way, racking up an impressive list of accolades throughout his life: (Captain of the Peterborough Petes, Inductee in Western University Men's Hockey Wall of Honour, player in the AHL, to name a few). But what's more impressive than any athletic endeavour was his character. A natural born leader, he was captain of nearly every team he played on. People gravitated towards him, which was good - because there was nothing he cherished more than bringing those he loved together over good food, good wine and good times. The cottage was his happy place, and he will be remembered with every perfectly cooked medium-rare steak, impromptu Gypsy Kings dance party, family gathering and Bogie's Beach sunset. He was making us laugh until his very last breath and we will never forget his beautiful smile, contagious laugh and his genuine, loving heart. His spirit will live on through many. His daughters: Natalie Gascho, Andrea Gascho, Jessica Schnurr, Natalie Schnurr, and Rachel Schnurr. Wife: Sue Schnurr. Six siblings: Brad, Brian, Patrice, Pam, Kevin and Colleen, and the rest of the Schnurrcus, blood-related or not. A toast to his doctors who never gave up on him, because he never gave up on himself. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In the meantime please consider donating to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or Canadian Cancer Society, in memory of a life well-lived and a man well-loved. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Robert's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved