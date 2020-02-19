|
In loving memory of a dear husband, father and Grandpa who passed away 23 years ago - February 19, 1997. We shared so much happiness in the time of yesterday and to say how much we miss you we could never find a way. We wish with all our hearts that you were here today. and we could share the laughter that there always used to be. We know we will meet again in another life elsewear and those very special times we once again will share. forever in our hearts all our love, Lovingly remembered by - Carolyn, Robert, Paul, John, Joan and families. We love you, Grandpa xoxoxo
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020