Robert Stanley "Bob" CHERRY
Of Palmerston passed away peacefully at the Royal Terrace Nursing Home, Palmerston on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved son of the late George and Beatrice (Weisner) Cherry. Dear brother of John Cherry of Palmerston. Loved uncle of David Bauer of Hornepayne, Nancy and her husband Robert Kinsman of Bracebridge, Ty Bauer of Kitchener, Suzanne and her husband Lee Chadwick of St. Albert, Alberta and Chris Cherry and his partner Vicki Scott of Utterson. Grand uncle of Scott, Nicole, Liam, Janie, Eric, Gabriella, Vicky, Jonathan, Alex, Matthew, Amber and Jessica. Great great uncle of Barrett and Brynlee. Predeceased by his brothers Donald Cherry, Bill Cherry, sister Dorothy and her husband Victor Bauer. A private family service was held in Bethesda Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Knox Presbyterian Church, Palmerston or the Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.
