(1932-2020) Passed away peacefully at Trinity Village Care Centre, Wednesday April 29th, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen, for 69 years, dear father of Paul Sutherland and Bonnie (Dennis) Diebolt, loving Grampa of Scott (Robyn) Diebolt and Andrea (Steve) Boyce and Papa to 5 great-grandchildren, Kaelin, Fiona, Lily, Isla and Parker. Bob was predeceased by his parents, John and Stella Sutherland, his infant sister Irene and brother Donald. Bob started working at JM Schneiders at the age of 15 and was proud to have worked there for almost 45 years. He will always be remembered for his love of family, strong work ethic and sense of humour. Bob enjoyed travel, camping and the great outdoors. He was always happiest fishing and canoeing at The Cottage with family and friends. We would like to thank the Staff of Walnut Grove at Trinity Village for their care and compassion and we are grateful for the comfort they gave him when we, his family, could not. Condolences to the family and donations to St. Matthews Church or Trinity Village may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.. Cremation has already taken place. To respect social distancing protocols, a private family service with internment will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery. "Don't cry because its over, smile because it happened."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.