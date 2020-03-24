Home

Robert Theodore Wesley "Bob" Fleet

Robert Theodore Wesley "Bob" Fleet Obituary
Of Palmerston, passed away peacefully at the Fordwich Village Nursing Home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his parents John Wesley Fleet and Florence (Cookman). Stepbrother of John and Hilda Hutton and Russel and Jesse Cousland. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Bob was born in Glen Allan in 1937, the family moved to the 8th line of Wallace outside of Palmerston in 1956. He loved his animals especially the horses. Bob attended the local jamborees for the music and dancing. The family would like to thank the Fordwich Village Nursing Home for the excellent care they provided. There will be a private family spring interment service in Glen Allan Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Palmerston Legion would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Homes, Pamerston. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020
