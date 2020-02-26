|
|
Pieta, Robert Wayne: Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on February 22, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 69. Loving brother of Rosemary (Gerry) Dickson, Donny and Barry (Shelley). Cherished uncle of Lisha, Heather and Meagan. Predeceased by his parents, Adolf and Irene, brother David, sister Brenda and niece Kyra. Robert owned and operated Robert Pieta Landscaping Services, serving customers in the region for over 30 years. Robert's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 12-12:45pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with a funeral liturgy in the chapel at 1:30pm. Reception to follow. Cremation to take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CNIB Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Robert's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020