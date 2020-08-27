1/1
Robert William Johnston "Bill" RIPLEY
On Tuesday, August 25, three days prior to his 56th wedding anniversary to Denise Ripley (Adamson) Bill passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Son of the late Fraser and Jane (Jean) Ripley of Kitchener. Survived by daughter Susan Kinghorn (David) and son Kenneth (Becki). Loving grandfather of James Kinghorn of Fort Frances, Stephen Kinghorn of Oshawa, Victoria Kinghorn of Oshawa, Nicole Ripley of Cavan and Rebecca Ripley of Auckland. Brother of Donald Ripley (Linda) and Jane Binkley of Kitchener. Brother-in-law of Sandy Adamson of Kitchener and Joan Adamson (David deceased) of St. Catherines. Missed by special daughter Christine Ripley of Cavan. Bill was active for over 30 years with the OFSC issuing student snowmobile licences. Member of the Kawartha Men's Social Club. Active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #52 in Peterborough. Avid fisherman, boater, snowmobiler and hunter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will held at a later date. Please share any funny memories of Bill (Aka the Rip) with others. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 52 or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Remember a virtual or real hug is worth a million words. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
