Passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital. Husband of 34 years to Jean (1995). Survived by his step-son Michael and several grandchildren. Dear friend of Jim and Sam Hammond. Predeceased by his step-daughter Shelley. Thank you to the Personal Support Workers from ParaMed who assisted with Bob's care. Visitation will take place at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau, on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a Chapel Service to follow. Donations to Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020