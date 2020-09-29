Passed away on Sept 20, age 72. She was at home, at peace, with family and things she loved. She was born November 17, 1947 in Toronto, Ontario to parents Josephine and Robert. Roberta loved her piece of country, her dogs, lake and boat and was passionate about bingo and cards with the ladies in her community. She was also a fantastic cook and passed those talents on to her daughter. She worked at Lapointe-Fisher Nursing Home in Guelph for almost 30 years and played Santa for the residents each Christmas. Roberta is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Derek, sons Quentin (Heather), Dagan (April), Dylan (Bernadette) and daughter Colleen (Pierre). Nephews Aaron & Kaleb, her sister-in-law Karen (John) as well as her grandchildren all of whom she loved "to the moon and back": Jasmine, Xavier, Melodie, Everett, Tristan, Landon, Aria and Kiera. She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Brenda, her sisters Laurie & Louise, and her brother Lloyd. At Roberta's request no service will be held now or at the cemetery. Cremation has taken place and she will be interred at a later time in the Jones' family plot, Dorchester Union Cemetery, Thames Centre, ON. The family would like to thank the Athens Family Health Clinic, Southeast LHIN, Brockville Palliative Care Team and Bayshore Home Health. It was through their efforts that Roberta was able to stay home with us to the end. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Brockville Palliative Care bdhfoundation.com
"If I know what love is, it's because of you."