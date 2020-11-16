Passed away surrounded by his family November 13, 2020 at the age of 64. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn Sage, cherished daughter Stephanie Sage, father Ted Sage, sisters Wendy (Tim), Deb (Mark), Sherry, Marlean, Bridget and Diane. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Hilda (nee Arthur) Sage and his brothers Wayne and Roger. To honour Robin's wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation for Cardiac Care would be appreciated.