1/
Robin Arthur SAGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away surrounded by his family November 13, 2020 at the age of 64. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn Sage, cherished daughter Stephanie Sage, father Ted Sage, sisters Wendy (Tim), Deb (Mark), Sherry, Marlean, Bridget and Diane. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Hilda (nee Arthur) Sage and his brothers Wayne and Roger. To honour Robin's wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation for Cardiac Care would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved