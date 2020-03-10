Home

Robin Christopher Hoffele Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family and dear friends by his side at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Snyder). Loving father of Christine Robyn (Jamie Fenton), Rebecca Catherine, Ryan Calvin, Dana Doreen and Dugan "DJ" James. Survived by his sister Ann and his brother Richard. Special thanks to the staff in the Intensive Care Unit at Grand River Hospital for your compassionate care and empathy. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A Celebration of Robin's Life will take place in mid April, please contact the family for details. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Robin's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 10, 2020
