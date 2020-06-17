Roderick Donald HENDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roderick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 76, of Kitchener, Donald passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Donald loved hot rods, motorcycles, and horses. He will be missed by his chair buddy (his dog) Max. Donald is survived by his wife, B. Eve Henderson; daughters, Cheryl (Paul), Debbie (Jamie); step-children, Lisa (Rich), Scott (Brigitte), Corey (Tracy); siblings, Sue (Bob), Judy (Pat), Doug; nine grandchildren; his crazy sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Roderick and Muriel Henderson and brothers George and Alan. Following COVID-19 Pandemic protocol, relatives and friends are invited to share memories of Donald during a memorial visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Condolences for the family and memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Diabetes Canada may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved