Age 76, of Kitchener, Donald passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Donald loved hot rods, motorcycles, and horses. He will be missed by his chair buddy (his dog) Max. Donald is survived by his wife, B. Eve Henderson; daughters, Cheryl (Paul), Debbie (Jamie); step-children, Lisa (Rich), Scott (Brigitte), Corey (Tracy); siblings, Sue (Bob), Judy (Pat), Doug; nine grandchildren; his crazy sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Roderick and Muriel Henderson and brothers George and Alan. Following COVID-19 Pandemic protocol, relatives and friends are invited to share memories of Donald during a memorial visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Condolences for the family and memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Diabetes Canada may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.