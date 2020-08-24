Rodger Howard Ludwig of Waterloo passed away after a brief and sudden illness with family by his side at the Kincardine Hospital at the age of 61. Cherished soulmate of his late wife Ann (nee Courtney) who predeceased him in 2013. Adored by his children Courtney Proudfoot (Adam), Cayley Black (Steve), Lori Fleras (Duke) and Ryan Ludwig (Amanda). Deeply missed by his grandchildren Carter, Annie, Jax, and Elliott. Dear brother of Victor Ludwig, Beth Hilpert, Sandi Beisinger, and Susan Dussome. Caring uncle of more than 30 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Howard Ludwig & Audrey Felkar, loving brother-in-law Elliott Courtney, his in-laws Elmer and Joyce Courtney and special sidekick Dakota the "safety dog". Rodger was a proud and hard-working heavy equipment operator for the City of Waterloo for 30 years. He recently retired to spend more time at the beloved cottage in Point Clark where over the years he and Ann and their family made so many happy memories. He loved reminiscing around the campfire while enjoying a Busch beer or two, watching the Lake Huron sunsets and most of all spending time with his family, friends and neighbours that were like family. He will be remembered for coaching softball and ringette and taking his family on camping trips, but above all for being a loving husband, dad and grandpa. Rodger is now reunited with his wife of 31 years Ann, whom he has missed so dearly. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Ripley. Donations and condolences online at www.mackenzieandmccreath.com
