Rodney Douglas HEIMPEL
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It's with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rodney Heimpel in his home, due to a heart attack, at the age of 61. Beloved partner to Janice Cawston. Loving father to Jackie (Timothy), Stephanie, and the late Jacob. Cherished Grandfather of Olivia, and Abigail. Survived by his loving mother Donna Heimpel, brother Jeff (Marg) Heimpel, and sister Lauren (George) Putschli, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Robert Heimpel and godparents Helen and Douglas DeRoit. Rod worked for over 40 years in the road construction business and had made many good friends over the years he worked at E and E Seegmillers and Aecon. Earlier in his career he enjoyed working in northern Ontario and being close to nature. Rod loved classic rock music, basketball, golf, and football. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery. Extended family and friends are invited to view Rodney's service via live stream on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the first responders and Dr. Mel Cescon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, SickKids Foundation, or the Canadian Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rodney's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Rod's passing. Les and Rod worked for many years together on the asphalt for Seegmiller and became very good friends.
Les Coulas
Friend
May 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cathy Kipfer
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved