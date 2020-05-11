It's with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rodney Heimpel in his home, due to a heart attack, at the age of 61. Beloved partner to Janice Cawston. Loving father to Jackie (Timothy), Stephanie, and the late Jacob. Cherished Grandfather of Olivia, and Abigail. Survived by his loving mother Donna Heimpel, brother Jeff (Marg) Heimpel, and sister Lauren (George) Putschli, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Robert Heimpel and godparents Helen and Douglas DeRoit. Rod worked for over 40 years in the road construction business and had made many good friends over the years he worked at E and E Seegmillers and Aecon. Earlier in his career he enjoyed working in northern Ontario and being close to nature. Rod loved classic rock music, basketball, golf, and football. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery. Extended family and friends are invited to view Rodney's service via live stream on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the first responders and Dr. Mel Cescon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, SickKids Foundation, or the Canadian Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rodney's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.