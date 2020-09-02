On Sunday, August 30, we lost a very special man, Rodney Thomas Stovell, in his 67th year. Rod was the cherished son of Tom and Joyce Stovell (predeceased) and the much loved little brother of Connie Lacey. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Peter Lacey, and by his nephews and nieces and cousins and their families. Rod lived a full and happy life and his caring personality endeared him to all he met. He loved fishing and music, especially The Beatles, and was an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Hamilton Tiger Cats. For the past nineteen years he has lived in New Hamburg under the care of Aldaview Services. During ten of those years he was a proud employee of the local McDonalds. Rod enjoyed his many friends and the opportunities that being part of the Aldaview community provided. As his health deteriorated, the loving care he received from staff was more than excellent and the family cannot thank them enough for their commitment to his comfort and wellbeing. Rod's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30-10:25 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. A celebration of Rod's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Those unable to attend may view Rod's service via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. If you do plan on attending, please note that masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tri-County Mennonite Homes - Aldaview Services, 200 Boullee St. New Hamburg, N3A 2K4 would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home or you may donate online through the Aldaview Services website). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Rod's memorial and to RSVP.